Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Nokia 5.4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on December 15, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
  • Comes with 1185 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2815 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (578K versus 177K)
  • 71% higher pixel density (460 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (632 against 490 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Nokia
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 5.4
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 99.4%
PWM - 226 Hz
Response time 41.8 ms 16 ms
Contrast 1631:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nokia 5.4
490 nits
iPhone 12 +29%
632 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 5.4
81.9%
iPhone 12 +5%
86%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 5.4 and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Apple GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 5.4
497
iPhone 12 +221%
1593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 5.4
1485
iPhone 12 +170%
4013
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 5.4
177522
iPhone 12 +226%
578318

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Android One -
OS size 23 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:51 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 5.4
n/a
iPhone 12
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 5.4
n/a
iPhone 12
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 5.4
n/a
iPhone 12
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 5.4 +12%
91 dB
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2020 October 2020
Release date December 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.

