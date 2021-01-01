Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 5.4 vs Honor 30S – which one to choose?

Nokia 5.4 vs Huawei Honor 30S

Нокиа 5.4
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30S
Nokia 5.4
Huawei Honor 30S

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Nokia 5.4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on December 15, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (503 against 456 nits)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30S
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (361K versus 180K)
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 40W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 5.4
vs
Honor 30S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 83.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% -
Response time 41.8 ms -
Contrast 1631:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia 5.4 +10%
503 nits
Honor 30S
456 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Purple, Yellow Black, Silver, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 5.4
81.9%
Honor 30S +2%
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 5.4 and Huawei Honor 30S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 5.4
506
Honor 30S +26%
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 5.4
1524
Honor 30S +62%
2464
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 5.4
180876
Honor 30S +100%
361637
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM Android One Magic UI 3.1
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:51 hr 0:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 21
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 5.4
91 dB
Honor 30S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2020 March 2020
Release date December 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Nokia 5.4
2. Huawei Honor 8A vs Nokia 5.4
3. Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Nokia 5.4
4. Nokia 7.2 vs Nokia 5.4
5. Nokia 6.1 vs Nokia 5.4
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor 30S
7. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Huawei Honor 30S
8. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Huawei Honor 30S
9. Huawei Honor 20S vs Huawei Honor 30S
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Huawei Honor 30S

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish