Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Nokia 5.4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on December 15, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.