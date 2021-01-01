Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 5.4 vs Nova 5T – which one to choose?

Nokia 5.4 vs Huawei Nova 5T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Nokia 5.4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on December 15, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (410K versus 181K)
  • 53% higher pixel density (412 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 692 and 505 points

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Nokia 5.4
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 41.8 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 1631:1 1344:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 5.4
494 nits
Nova 5T +3%
510 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Purple, Yellow Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 5.4
81.9%
Nova 5T +3%
84.2%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 5.4
505
Nova 5T +37%
692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 5.4
1510
Nova 5T +67%
2525
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia 5.4
n/a
Nova 5T
341747
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 5.4
181026
Nova 5T +127%
410890

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One EMUI 10.1
OS size 23 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:51 hr 1:25 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 5.4 +12%
91 dB
Nova 5T
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2020 August 2019
Release date December 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 5T is definitely a better buy.

