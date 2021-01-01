Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 5.4 vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Nokia 5.4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on December 15, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (572K versus 170K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 64% higher pixel density (441 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Supports 40W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.7% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 5.4
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 91.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 99.4%
PWM - 365 Hz
Response time 41.8 ms 3 ms
Contrast 1631:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nokia 5.4 +1%
502 nits
P40 Pro
497 nits
Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Purple, Yellow Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 5.4
81.9%
P40 Pro +12%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 5.4 and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 5.4
508
P40 Pro +56%
791
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 5.4
1518
P40 Pro +110%
3183
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia 5.4
170796
P40 Pro +235%
572227
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM Android One EMUI 11
OS size 23 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 10 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging No Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:51 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 5.4
n/a
P40 Pro
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 5.4
n/a
P40 Pro
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 5.4
n/a
P40 Pro
22:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nokia 5.4
n/a
P40 Pro
140
Video quality
Nokia 5.4
n/a
P40 Pro
105
Generic camera score
Nokia 5.4
n/a
P40 Pro
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 5.4 +2%
91 dB
P40 Pro
89.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2020 March 2020
Release date December 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

