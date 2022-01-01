Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 5.4 vs Moto G22 – which one to choose?

Nokia 5.4 vs Motorola Moto G22

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Nokia 5.4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on December 15, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (170K versus 115K)
  • Delivers 14% higher peak brightness (494 against 432 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 502 and 243 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 5.4
vs
Moto G22

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 460 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 93.2%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 41.8 ms 40 ms
Contrast 1631:1 902:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia 5.4 +14%
494 nits
Moto G22
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 5.4
81.9%
Moto G22 +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 5.4 and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 5.4 +107%
502
Moto G22
243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 5.4 +41%
1507
Moto G22
1066
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia 5.4 +48%
170914
Moto G22
115145
CPU 56519 33595
GPU 32877 16969
Memory 34781 25788
UX 46241 38644
Total score 170914 115145
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 374 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6277 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12.0) Android 12
ROM Android One -
OS size 23 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 65 min)
Full charging time 2:51 hr 2:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 1 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 5.4 +5%
91 dB
Moto G22
86.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2020 March 2022
Release date December 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G22. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 5.4.

