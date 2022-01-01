Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Nokia 5.4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on December 15, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.