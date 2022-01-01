Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 5.4 vs Moto G31 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Nokia 5.4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on December 15, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 496 and 350 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (694 against 493 nits)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (194K versus 170K)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 5.4
vs
Moto G31

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 82.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% -
Response time 41.8 ms -
Contrast 1631:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia 5.4
493 nits
Moto G31 +41%
694 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Purple, Yellow Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 5.4
81.9%
Moto G31 +1%
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 5.4 and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 5.4 +42%
496
Moto G31
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 5.4 +23%
1493
Moto G31
1215
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia 5.4
170207
Moto G31 +14%
194746
CPU 56519 59845
GPU 32877 39344
Memory 34781 35715
UX 46241 60917
Total score 170207 194746
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 374 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6327 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM Android One Stock Android
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (46% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:51 hr 2:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 5.4
91 dB
Moto G31
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2020 November 2021
Release date December 2020 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G31 is definitely a better buy.

