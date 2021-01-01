Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Nokia 5.4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on December 15, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.