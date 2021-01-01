Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 5.4 vs Nokia 1.4 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Nokia 5.4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on December 15, 2020, against the Nokia 1.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (167K versus 55K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (490 against 391 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 494 and 99 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 5.4
vs
Nokia 1.4

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 80.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% -
Response time 41.8 ms -
Contrast 1631:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia 5.4 +25%
490 nits
Nokia 1.4
391 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 166.4 mm (6.55 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Purple, Yellow Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 5.4 +2%
81.9%
Nokia 1.4
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 1.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 215
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 -
Lithography process 11 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 610 -
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 1, 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 5.4 +399%
494
Nokia 1.4
99
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 5.4 +315%
1478
Nokia 1.4
356
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia 5.4 +203%
167270
Nokia 1.4
55254
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM Android One -
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:51 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 5.4
91 dB
Nokia 1.4
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced December 2020 February 2021
Release date December 2020 February 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 5.4 is definitely a better buy.

