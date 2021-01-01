Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Nokia 5.4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on December 15, 2020, against the Nokia 1.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.