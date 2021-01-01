Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 5.4 vs Nokia 2.4 – which one to choose?

Nokia 5.4 vs Nokia 2.4

Нокиа 5.4
VS
Нокиа 2.4
Nokia 5.4
Nokia 2.4

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Nokia 5.4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on December 15, 2020, against the Nokia 2.4, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (167K versus 108K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (490 against 439 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 3.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 494 and 159 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.4
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 5.4
vs
Nokia 2.4

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 80.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 94%
Response time 41.8 ms 35 ms
Contrast 1631:1 1712:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 5.4 +12%
490 nits
Nokia 2.4
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 165.9 mm (6.53 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Purple, Yellow Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 5.4 +2%
81.9%
Nokia 2.4
80.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 2.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 5.4 +211%
494
Nokia 2.4
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 5.4 +199%
1478
Nokia 2.4
494
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia 5.4 +54%
167270
Nokia 2.4
108345
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Android One Android One
OS size 23 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:51 hr 3:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 5.4 +16%
91 dB
Nokia 2.4
78.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced December 2020 September 2020
Release date December 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 5.4 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 NFC vs Nokia 5.4
2. Galaxy M21 vs Nokia 5.4
3. Galaxy A12 vs Nokia 5.4
4. Nokia 5.3 vs Nokia 5.4
5. Nokia 7.1 vs Nokia 5.4
6. Galaxy A11 vs Nokia 2.4
7. Redmi 9C vs Nokia 2.4
8. Galaxy A01 vs Nokia 2.4
9. Nokia 5.3 vs Nokia 2.4
10. Y5 (2019) vs Nokia 2.4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish