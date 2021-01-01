Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 5.4 vs Nokia 3.1 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Nokia 5.4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on December 15, 2020, against the Nokia 3.1, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
  • Has a 1.19 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1010 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2990 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 12.17% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 662
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (426 against 395 nits)
  • 15% higher pixel density (310 vs 269 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 42.7 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 5.4
vs
Nokia 3.1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 269 ppi 310 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 69.73%
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.2 ms
Contrast - 2108:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 5.4
395 nits
Nokia 3.1 +8%
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 68.6 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 138.3 gramm (4.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 5.4 +17%
81.9%
Nokia 3.1
69.73%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 640 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 5.4
1499
Nokia 3.1
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 5.4
181579
Nokia 3.1
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Android One Android One
OS size - 7.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2990 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:51 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 5.4
n/a
Nokia 3.1
9:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 5.4
n/a
Nokia 3.1
10:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 5.4
n/a
Nokia 3.1
9:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 5.4
n/a
Nokia 3.1
85.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced December 2020 May 2018
Release date December 2020 June 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) - 0.64 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 5.4 is definitely a better buy.

