Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Nokia 5.4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on December 15, 2020, against the Nokia 5.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
  • Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 940 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3060 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (181K versus 148K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 70% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 499 and 294 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.1 Plus
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (494 against 395 nits)
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 5.4
vs
5.1 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 5.86 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 269 ppi 287 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 79.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 56.2 ms
Contrast - 1425:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 5.4
395 nits
5.1 Plus +25%
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 5.4 +3%
81.9%
5.1 Plus
79.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 5.1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio P60
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 600 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~86 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 5.4 +70%
499
5.1 Plus
294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 5.4 +4%
1499
5.1 Plus
1437
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 5.4 +22%
181579
5.1 Plus
148379

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Android One
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:51 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 5.4
n/a
5.1 Plus
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2020 August 2018
Release date December 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.778 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.885 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 5.4 is definitely a better buy.

