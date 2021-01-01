Home > Smartphone comparison > 6.1 Plus vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Huawei P20 Lite

VS
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.8-inch Nokia 6.1 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.1 Plus
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 636

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
6.1 Plus
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 18.9:9
PPI 435 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.62% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1035:1
Max. Brightness
6.1 Plus
n/a
P20 Lite
475 nits
Design and build

Height 147.2 mm (5.8 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
6.1 Plus
80.62%
P20 Lite
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 6.1 Plus and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 720 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
6.1 Plus +44%
1340
P20 Lite
933
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6.1 Plus +31%
4749
P20 Lite
3628
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
6.1 Plus +54%
114456
P20 Lite
74536
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
6.1 Plus
144170
P20 Lite
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Android One EMUI 9.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3060 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
6.1 Plus
n/a
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
6.1 Plus
n/a
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
6.1 Plus
n/a
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
6.1 Plus
n/a
P20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 March 2018
Release date July 2018 March 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.233 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.494 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 6.1 Plus. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Lite.

