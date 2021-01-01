Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Nokia 1.3
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Nokia 6.1 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.1 Plus
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (144K versus 50K)
- 47% higher pixel density (435 vs 295 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|19:9
|PPI
|435 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.62%
|77.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|94%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|40.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1382:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Gray, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Qualcomm 215
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|-
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|-
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Android One
|-
|OS size
|-
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3060 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|2:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (480p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|2048 x 1536
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2018
|March 2020
|Release date
|July 2018
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 75 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.233 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.494 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 6.1 Plus is definitely a better buy.
