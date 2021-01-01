Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Nokia 6.1 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Nokia 2.3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.