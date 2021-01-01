Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Nokia 6.1 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Nokia 3.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.