Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Nokia 6.1 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Nokia 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.