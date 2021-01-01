Home > Smartphone comparison > 6.1 Plus vs Nokia 6 – which one to choose?

Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Nokia 6

Нокиа 6.1 Плюс
VS
Нокиа 6
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Nokia 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Nokia 6.1 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Nokia 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.1 Plus
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 636
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Thinner bezels – 8.95% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
6.1 Plus
vs
Nokia 6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 16:9
PPI 435 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.62% 71.67%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 41 ms
Contrast - 1422:1
Max. Brightness
6.1 Plus
n/a
Nokia 6
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.2 mm (5.8 inches) 154 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Gray, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
6.1 Plus +12%
80.62%
Nokia 6
71.67%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 505
GPU clock 720 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
6.1 Plus +94%
1340
Nokia 6
690
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6.1 Plus +67%
4749
Nokia 6
2836
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
6.1 Plus +134%
114456
Nokia 6
48929
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
6.1 Plus
144170
Nokia 6
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Android One -
OS size - 10.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3060 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 3:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
6.1 Plus
n/a
Nokia 6
9:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
6.1 Plus
n/a
Nokia 6
7:49 hr
Talk (3G)
6.1 Plus
n/a
Nokia 6
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) 120 FPS (480p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.04 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
6.1 Plus
n/a
Nokia 6
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2018 January 2017
Release date July 2018 July 2017
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.233 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.494 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 6.1 Plus is definitely a better buy.

