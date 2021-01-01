Home > Smartphone comparison > 6.1 Plus vs Nokia 6.1 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.8-inch Nokia 6.1 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Nokia 6.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.1 Plus
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (144K versus 109K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 6.45% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
6.1 Plus
vs
Nokia 6.1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 16:9
PPI 435 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.62% 74.17%
Max. Brightness
6.1 Plus
n/a
Nokia 6.1
466 nits

Design and build

Height 147.2 mm (5.8 inches) 148.8 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
6.1 Plus +9%
80.62%
Nokia 6.1
74.17%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 508
GPU clock 720 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~163 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
6.1 Plus +27%
114456
Nokia 6.1
90063
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
6.1 Plus +31%
144170
Nokia 6.1
109960
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3060 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
6.1 Plus
n/a
Nokia 6.1
10:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
6.1 Plus
n/a
Nokia 6.1
10:05 hr
Talk (3G)
6.1 Plus
n/a
Nokia 6.1
18:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
6.1 Plus
n/a
Nokia 6.1
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 January 2018
Release date July 2018 March 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.233 W/kg 0.944 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.494 W/kg 1.82 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Nokia 6.1 Plus. It has a better display, performance, camera, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (11.1%)
8 (88.9%)
Total votes: 9

