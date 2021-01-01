Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 6.1 vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Nokia 6.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.1
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 42% higher pixel density (401 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (538 against 463 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.35% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 6.1
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.17% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast - 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 6.1
463 nits
Honor 8A +16%
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148.8 mm (5.86 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 6.1
74.17%
Honor 8A +7%
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 6.1 and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 6.1
176
Honor 8A +1%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 6.1 +7%
959
Honor 8A
896
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 6.1
n/a
Honor 8A
108424

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM Android One EMUI 9
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 6.1
10:58 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 6.1
10:05 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nokia 6.1
18:04 hr
Honor 8A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 6.1
85 dB
Honor 8A +4%
88.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2018 January 2019
Release date March 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.944 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.82 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 6.1 is definitely a better buy.

