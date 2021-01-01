Nokia 6.1 vs Huawei Honor 8A
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Nokia 6.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.1
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 42% higher pixel density (401 vs 282 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
- Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (538 against 463 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 5.35% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
- Weighs 22 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.17%
|79.52%
|RGB color space
|-
|98.1%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|36.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1111:1
Design and build
|Height
|148.8 mm (5.86 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 508
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~163 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Android One
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|3:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2018
|January 2019
|Release date
|March 2018
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.944 W/kg
|0.154 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.82 W/kg
|0.63 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 6.1 is definitely a better buy.
