Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Nokia 6.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the LG K10 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.1
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 45% higher pixel density (401 vs 277 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (468 against 346 nits)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 630
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the LG K10 (2017)
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 401 ppi 277 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 74.17% 69.38%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 40.8 ms
Contrast - 1067:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 6.1 +35%
468 nits
K10 (2017)
346 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 148.8 mm (5.86 inches) 148.7 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 142 gramm (5.01 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 6.1 +7%
74.17%
K10 (2017)
69.38%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 6.1 and LG K10 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 520 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia 6.1
129715
K10 (2017)
n/a
CPU 45388 -
GPU 18123 -
Memory 27501 -
UX 39567 -
Total score 129715 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 5162 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM Android One -
OS size - 5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:27 hr -
Watching video 08:00 hr -
Gaming 02:45 hr -
Standby 64 hr -
General battery life
Nokia 6.1
18:37 hr
K10 (2017)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 6.1 +1%
85 dB
K10 (2017)
84.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2018 January 2017
Release date March 2018 February 2017
SAR (head) 0.944 W/kg 0.47 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.82 W/kg 0.937 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 6.1 is definitely a better buy.

