Nokia 6.1 vs Motorola Moto G9 Power

Nokia 6.1
Motorola Moto G9 Power

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Nokia 6.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Motorola Moto G9 Power, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.1
  • 52% higher pixel density (401 vs 263 PPI)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Weighs 49 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Power
  • Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 104% longer battery life (155 vs 76 hours)
  • Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 8.93% more screen real estate
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (517 against 463 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 6.1
vs
Moto G9 Power

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.17% 83.1%
Max. Brightness
Nokia 6.1
463 nits
Moto G9 Power +12%
517 nits

Design and build

Height 148.8 mm (5.86 inches) 172.1 mm (6.78 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 6.1
74.17%
Moto G9 Power +12%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 6.1 and Motorola Moto G9 Power in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 6.1
176
Moto G9 Power +79%
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 6.1
959
Moto G9 Power +43%
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (34% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 6.1
10:58 hr
Moto G9 Power +33%
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 6.1
10:05 hr
Moto G9 Power +114%
21:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 6.1
18:04 hr
Moto G9 Power +234%
60:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2018 November 2020
Release date March 2018 December 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 206 USD
SAR (head) 0.944 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.82 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G9 Power is definitely a better buy.

