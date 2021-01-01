Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Nokia 6.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Motorola Moto G9 Power, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.