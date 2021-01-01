Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 6.1 vs Nokia 1.3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Nokia 6.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.1
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (109K versus 50K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 36% higher pixel density (401 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has 3x more RAM: 3GB versus 1GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (466 against 403 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 6.1
vs
Nokia 1.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19:9
PPI 401 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.17% 77.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 40.5 ms
Contrast - 1382:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 6.1 +16%
466 nits
Nokia 1.3
403 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148.8 mm (5.86 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Gray, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 6.1
74.17%
Nokia 1.3 +5%
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 1.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Qualcomm 215
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 -
Lithography process 14 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 508 -
GPU clock 650 MHz -
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia 6.1
90063
Nokia 1.3
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 6.1 +117%
109960
Nokia 1.3
50575
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Android One -
OS size - 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 6.1
10:58 hr
Nokia 1.3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 6.1
10:05 hr
Nokia 1.3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nokia 6.1
18:04 hr
Nokia 1.3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Pro mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 6.1 +8%
85 dB
Nokia 1.3
78.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2018 March 2020
Release date March 2018 April 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) 0.944 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.82 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 6.1 is definitely a better buy.

