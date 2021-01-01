Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 6.1 vs 3.1 Plus – which one to choose?

Nokia 6.1 vs 3.1 Plus

Нокиа 6.1
VS
Нокиа 3.1 Плюс
Nokia 6.1
Nokia 3.1 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Nokia 6.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Nokia 3.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.1
  • 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 176 and 139 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1 Plus
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (507 against 466 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 6.1
vs
3.1 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 401 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.17% 77.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 91.5%
PWM - 2427 Hz
Response time - 39 ms
Contrast - 3094:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 6.1
466 nits
3.1 Plus +9%
507 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148.8 mm (5.86 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 6.1
74.17%
3.1 Plus +4%
77.5%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 3.1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 6.1 +27%
176
3.1 Plus
139
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 6.1 +19%
965
3.1 Plus
813
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia 6.1 +16%
90063
3.1 Plus
77781
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 6.1
109960
3.1 Plus
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Android One
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 6.1
10:58 hr
3.1 Plus
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 6.1
10:05 hr
3.1 Plus
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nokia 6.1
18:04 hr
3.1 Plus
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K3L5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 6.1 +11%
85 dB
3.1 Plus
76.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2018 October 2018
Release date March 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.944 W/kg 0.411 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.82 W/kg 1.576 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 6.1. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 3.1 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 8 and Nokia 6.1
2. 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1
3. Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1
4. Redmi 8 and 3.1 Plus
5. 6.1 Plus and 3.1 Plus
6. Nokia 4.2 and 3.1 Plus
7. Nokia 2.3 and 3.1 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish