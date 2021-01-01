Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Nokia 6.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Nokia 4.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.