Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Nokia 6.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Nokia 5.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.