Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Nokia 6.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Nokia 5.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.