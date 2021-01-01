Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 6.1 vs Nokia 5.3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Nokia 6.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Nokia 5.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.1
  • 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.3
  • Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.13% more screen real estate
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 665
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 74% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 307 and 176 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 6.1
vs
Nokia 5.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 74.17% 82.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 43 ms
Contrast - 1137:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 6.1
469 nits
Nokia 5.3 +2%
479 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148.8 mm (5.86 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 6.1
74.17%
Nokia 5.3 +11%
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 5.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 6.1
176
Nokia 5.3 +74%
307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 6.1
970
Nokia 5.3 +43%
1386
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 6.1
n/a
Nokia 5.3
166606

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM Android One Android One
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 6.1
10:58 hr
Nokia 5.3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 6.1
10:05 hr
Nokia 5.3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nokia 6.1
18:04 hr
Nokia 5.3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 6.1 +13%
85 dB
Nokia 5.3
75.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2018 March 2020
Release date March 2018 May 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.944 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.82 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 5.3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

