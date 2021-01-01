Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 6.1 vs Nokia 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Nokia 6.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Nokia 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.1
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (76 vs 62 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 630
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 6.1
vs
Nokia 6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 401 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 74.17% 71.67%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 41 ms
Contrast - 1422:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 6.1
466 nits
Nokia 6 +2%
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148.8 mm (5.86 inches) 154 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Gray, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 6.1 +3%
74.17%
Nokia 6
71.67%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Adreno 505
GPU clock 650 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 6.1
176
Nokia 6
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 6.1
965
Nokia 6
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia 6.1 +84%
90063
Nokia 6
48929
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 6.1
109960
Nokia 6
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Android One -
OS size - 10.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 3:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 6.1 +14%
10:58 hr
Nokia 6
9:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 6.1 +34%
10:05 hr
Nokia 6
7:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 6.1
18:04 hr
Nokia 6 +39%
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (480p)
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.04 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 6.1 +9%
85 dB
Nokia 6
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2018 January 2017
Release date March 2018 July 2017
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.944 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.82 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 6.1 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

