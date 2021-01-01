Nokia 6.2 vs Nokia 1.3
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Nokia 6.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.2
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (147K versus 55K)
- Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 36% higher pixel density (400 vs 295 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (577 against 404 nits)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
- Weighs 25 grams less
- The phone is 7-months newer
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82.5%
|77.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|94%
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|37.6 ms
|40.5 ms
|Contrast
|1528:1
|1382:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Gray, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Qualcomm 215
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|-
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|-
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|Android One
|-
|OS size
|15.4 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:05 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2048 x 1536
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|October 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 75 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.975 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.42 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 6.2 is definitely a better buy.
