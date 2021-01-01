Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 6.2 vs Nokia 4.2 – which one to choose?

Nokia 6.2 vs Nokia 4.2

Нокиа 6.2
VS
Нокиа 4.2
Nokia 6.2
Nokia 4.2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Nokia 6.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the Nokia 4.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.2
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (146K versus 93K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 36% higher pixel density (400 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (575 against 419 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 4.2
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 6.2
vs
Nokia 4.2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 400 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 76.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 92%
PWM 2336 Hz Not detected
Response time 37.6 ms 42 ms
Contrast 1528:1 1712:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 6.2 +37%
575 nits
Nokia 4.2
419 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 71.3 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 161 gramm (5.68 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 6.2 +8%
82.5%
Nokia 4.2
76.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 4.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 505
GPU clock 720 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 833 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 6.2 +53%
272
Nokia 4.2
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 6.2 +51%
1250
Nokia 4.2
829
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia 6.2 +52%
116181
Nokia 4.2
76472
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 6.2 +56%
146322
Nokia 4.2
93738
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Android One Android One
OS size 15.4 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 6.2
10:17 hr
Nokia 4.2
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 6.2
8:30 hr
Nokia 4.2
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nokia 6.2
26:29 hr
Nokia 4.2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 6.2
83.9 dB
Nokia 4.2 +4%
87.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2019 February 2019
Release date October 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.975 W/kg 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg 1.53 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 6.2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Nokia 6.2
2. Samsung Galaxy M31 or Nokia 6.2
3. Nokia 7.2 or Nokia 6.2
4. Samsung Galaxy A20 or Nokia 4.2
5. Xiaomi Redmi 8A or Nokia 4.2
6. Nokia 5.1 Plus or Nokia 4.2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish