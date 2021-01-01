Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 6.2 vs Nokia 5.3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Nokia 6.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the Nokia 5.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.2
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 268 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (577 against 479 nits)
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.3
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 147K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 665
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 307 and 273 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 6.2
vs
Nokia 5.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 82.5% 82.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 94.4%
PWM 2336 Hz Not detected
Response time 37.6 ms 43 ms
Contrast 1528:1 1137:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 6.2 +20%
577 nits
Nokia 5.3
479 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 6.2
82.5%
Nokia 5.3
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 5.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 610
GPU clock 720 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 6.2
273
Nokia 5.3 +12%
307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 6.2
1245
Nokia 5.3 +11%
1386
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 6.2
147053
Nokia 5.3 +13%
166606

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM Android One Android One
OS size 15.4 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 6.2
10:17 hr
Nokia 5.3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 6.2
8:30 hr
Nokia 5.3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nokia 6.2
26:29 hr
Nokia 5.3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 6.2 +11%
83.4 dB
Nokia 5.3
75.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 March 2020
Release date October 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.975 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 6.2. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 5.3.

