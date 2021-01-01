Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 6.2 vs Nokia 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Nokia 6.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the Nokia 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.2
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (73 vs 62 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.83% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 636
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (575 against 475 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 6.2
vs
Nokia 6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 400 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 71.67%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 2336 Hz Not detected
Response time 37.6 ms 41 ms
Contrast 1528:1 1422:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 6.2 +21%
575 nits
Nokia 6
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 154 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Gray, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 6.2 +15%
82.5%
Nokia 6
71.67%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 505
GPU clock 720 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 6.2
272
Nokia 6
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 6.2
1250
Nokia 6
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia 6.2 +137%
116181
Nokia 6
48929
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 6.2
146322
Nokia 6
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Android One -
OS size 15.4 GB 10.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 3:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 6.2 +10%
10:17 hr
Nokia 6
9:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 6.2 +11%
8:30 hr
Nokia 6
7:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 6.2 +5%
26:29 hr
Nokia 6
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (480p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.04 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 6.2 +8%
83.9 dB
Nokia 6
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2019 January 2017
Release date October 2019 July 2017
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.975 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 6.2 is definitely a better buy.

