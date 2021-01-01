Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 6 vs Nokia 5.3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Nokia 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 430) that was released on January 9, 2017, against the Nokia 5.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6
  • 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.3
  • Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 10.63% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 665
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 6
vs
Nokia 5.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 71.67% 82.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.4%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 41 ms 43 ms
Contrast 1422:1 1137:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 6
475 nits
Nokia 5.3
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154 mm (6.06 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue, Yellow Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 6
71.67%
Nokia 5.3 +15%
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 6 and Nokia 5.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 28 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 610
GPU clock 500 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 6
n/a
Nokia 5.3
312
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 6
n/a
Nokia 5.3
1385
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia 6
48929
Nokia 5.3 +181%
137594
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 6
n/a
Nokia 5.3
167070
Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10.0
ROM - Android One
OS size 10.1 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:30 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 6
9:27 hr
Nokia 5.3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 6
7:49 hr
Nokia 5.3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nokia 6
25:00 hr
Nokia 5.3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.04 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 6 +2%
78 dB
Nokia 5.3
76.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2017 March 2020
Release date July 2017 May 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.71 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 5.3 is definitely a better buy.

