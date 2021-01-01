Nokia 6 vs Nokia 5.3
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Nokia 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 430) that was released on January 9, 2017, against the Nokia 5.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6
- 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)
- Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.3
- Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Thinner bezels – 10.63% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 665
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.67%
|82.3%
|RGB color space
|-
|94.4%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|41 ms
|43 ms
|Contrast
|1422:1
|1137:1
Design and build
|Height
|154 mm (6.06 inches)
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue, Yellow
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|-
|Android One
|OS size
|10.1 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:30 hr
|2:50 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (480p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.04 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2017
|March 2020
|Release date
|July 2017
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.71 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 5.3 is definitely a better buy.
