Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Nokia 7.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on October 4, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.