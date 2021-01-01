Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Nokia 7.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on October 4, 2018, against the Motorola Moto G30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.