Nokia 7.1 vs Motorola Moto G9 Power

Nokia 7.1
Motorola Moto G9 Power

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Nokia 7.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on October 4, 2018, against the Motorola Moto G9 Power, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.1
  • 64% higher pixel density (432 vs 263 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Weighs 61 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Power
  • Comes with 2940 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3060 mAh
  • Shows 94% longer battery life (155 vs 80 hours)
  • Has a 0.96 inch larger screen size
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (174K versus 133K)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 662
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 310 and 271 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 7.1
vs
Moto G9 Power

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.1% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 94%
PWM 2315 Hz 500 Hz
Response time 31 ms 36 ms
Contrast 1603:1 294:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 7.1
487 nits
Moto G9 Power +6%
517 nits
Design and build

Height 150 mm (5.91 inches) 172.1 mm (6.78 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 7.1
80.1%
Moto G9 Power +4%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7.1 and Motorola Moto G9 Power in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 610
GPU clock 720 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 7.1
271
Moto G9 Power +14%
310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 7.1
1214
Moto G9 Power +13%
1366
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 7.1
133021
Moto G9 Power +31%
174019
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One -
OS size 10 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3060 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (34% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 7.1
10:58 hr
Moto G9 Power +33%
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 7.1
9:31 hr
Moto G9 Power +131%
21:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 7.1
20:48 hr
Moto G9 Power +194%
60:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.28 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 7.1 +12%
89.9 dB
Moto G9 Power
80.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2018 November 2020
Release date October 2018 December 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 206 USD
SAR (head) 0.26 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.74 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G9 Power is definitely a better buy.

