Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.84-inch Nokia 7.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on October 4, 2018, against the Nokia 4.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.1
  • 46% higher pixel density (432 vs 295 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (132K versus 93K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (490 against 419 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 4.2
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 7.1
vs
Nokia 4.2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 432 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.1% 76.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 92%
PWM 2315 Hz Not detected
Response time 31 ms 42 ms
Contrast 1603:1 1712:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 7.1 +17%
490 nits
Nokia 4.2
419 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 150 mm (5.91 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 71.3 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 161 gramm (5.68 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 7.1 +5%
80.1%
Nokia 4.2
76.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 4.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 505
GPU clock 720 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 833 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 7.1 +54%
274
Nokia 4.2
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 7.1 +46%
1214
Nokia 4.2
829
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia 7.1 +51%
115517
Nokia 4.2
76472
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 7.1 +42%
132747
Nokia 4.2
93738
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Android One Android One
OS size 10 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3060 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 7.1
10:58 hr
Nokia 4.2
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 7.1
9:31 hr
Nokia 4.2
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nokia 7.1
20:48 hr
Nokia 4.2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.28 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 7.1 +3%
89.9 dB
Nokia 4.2
87.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2018 February 2019
Release date October 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.26 W/kg 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.74 W/kg 1.53 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 7.1 is definitely a better buy.

