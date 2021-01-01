Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 7.1 vs 5.1 Plus – which one to choose?

Nokia 7.1 vs 5.1 Plus

Нокиа 7.1
VS
Нокиа 5.1 Плюс
Nokia 7.1
Nokia 5.1 Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Nokia 7.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on October 4, 2018, against the Nokia 5.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.1
  • 51% higher pixel density (432 vs 287 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.1 Plus
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (149K versus 132K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P60

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 7.1
vs
5.1 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 5.86 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 432 ppi 287 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.1% 79.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 93.1%
PWM 2315 Hz Not detected
Response time 31 ms 56.2 ms
Contrast 1603:1 1425:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 7.1
490 nits
5.1 Plus +1%
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 150 mm (5.91 inches) 149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 7.1 +1%
80.1%
5.1 Plus
79.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 5.1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 MediaTek Helio P60
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 720 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~86 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 7.1
274
5.1 Plus +7%
292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 7.1
1214
5.1 Plus +18%
1435
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia 7.1
115517
5.1 Plus +4%
119741
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 7.1
132747
5.1 Plus +12%
149021
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Android One
OS size 10 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3060 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 7.1
10:58 hr
5.1 Plus
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 7.1
9:31 hr
5.1 Plus
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nokia 7.1
20:48 hr
5.1 Plus
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.28 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 7.1 +5%
89.9 dB
5.1 Plus
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2018 August 2018
Release date October 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.26 W/kg 0.778 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.74 W/kg 1.885 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 7.1 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
