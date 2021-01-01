Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Nokia 7.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on October 4, 2018, against the Nokia 5.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.