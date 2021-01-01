Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 7.1 vs Nokia 5.3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Nokia 7.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on October 4, 2018, against the Nokia 5.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.1
  • 61% higher pixel density (432 vs 268 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.3
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 940 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3060 mAh
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (167K versus 132K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 665
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 312 and 274 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 7.1
vs
Nokia 5.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 432 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.1% 82.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 94.4%
PWM 2315 Hz Not detected
Response time 31 ms 43 ms
Contrast 1603:1 1137:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 7.1 +3%
490 nits
Nokia 5.3
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 150 mm (5.91 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 7.1
80.1%
Nokia 5.3 +3%
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 5.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 610
GPU clock 720 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 7.1
274
Nokia 5.3 +14%
312
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 7.1
1214
Nokia 5.3 +14%
1385
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia 7.1
115517
Nokia 5.3 +19%
137594
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 7.1
132747
Nokia 5.3 +26%
167070
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM Android One Android One
OS size 10 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3060 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 7.1
10:58 hr
Nokia 5.3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 7.1
9:31 hr
Nokia 5.3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nokia 7.1
20:48 hr
Nokia 5.3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.28 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 7.1 +18%
89.9 dB
Nokia 5.3
76.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2018 March 2020
Release date October 2018 May 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.26 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.74 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 5.3. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 7.1.

