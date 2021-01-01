Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 7.1 vs Nokia 6.2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Nokia 7.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on October 4, 2018, against the Nokia 6.2, which is powered by the same chip and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.1
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (80 vs 73 hours)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.2
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 440 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3060 mAh
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (577 against 488 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 7.1
vs
Nokia 6.2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 432 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 80.1% 82.5%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 100%
PWM 2315 Hz 2336 Hz
Response time 31 ms 37.6 ms
Contrast 1603:1 1528:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 7.1
488 nits
Nokia 6.2 +18%
577 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 150 mm (5.91 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 7.1
80.1%
Nokia 6.2 +3%
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 509
GPU clock 720 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 7.1 +1%
275
Nokia 6.2
273
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 7.1
1224
Nokia 6.2 +2%
1245
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 7.1
139624
Nokia 6.2 +5%
147053

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Android One
OS size 10 GB 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3060 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 7.1 +4%
10:58 hr
Nokia 6.2
10:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 7.1 +12%
9:31 hr
Nokia 6.2
8:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 7.1
20:48 hr
Nokia 6.2 +28%
26:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.28 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 7.1 +7%
89.6 dB
Nokia 6.2
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2018 September 2019
Release date October 2018 October 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.26 W/kg 0.975 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.74 W/kg 1.42 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

