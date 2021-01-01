Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 7.2 vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Nokia 7.2 vs Google Pixel 4a

Nokia 7.2
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Nokia 7.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 360 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (268K versus 168K)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (76 vs 69 hours)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (787 against 580 nits)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 7.2
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 82.4% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nokia 7.2
580 nits
Pixel 4a +36%
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 7.2
82.4%
Pixel 4a +1%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7.2 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 7.2
327
Pixel 4a +69%
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 7.2
1432
Pixel 4a +14%
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 7.2
168624
Pixel 4a +59%
268824
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (284th and 177th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Android One Stock Android
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Pixel 4a +7%
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Pixel 4a +29%
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 7.2 +28%
28:64 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.6 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nokia 7.2
90
Pixel 4a +36%
122
Video quality
Nokia 7.2
75
Pixel 4a +31%
98
Generic camera score
Nokia 7.2
85
Pixel 4a +31%
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 7.2
85.1 dB
Pixel 4a +1%
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 August 2020
Release date September 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

