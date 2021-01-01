Nokia 7.2 vs Google Pixel 4a
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Nokia 7.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 360 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3140 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (268K versus 168K)
- Shows 10% longer battery life (76 vs 69 hours)
- Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (787 against 580 nits)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 11-months newer
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|443 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|82.4%
|83.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|95.3%
|PWM
|-
|255 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (284th and 177th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Android One
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|3140 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.6 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|August 2020
|Release date
|September 2019
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 387 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.989 W/kg
|1.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.444 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a is definitely a better buy.
