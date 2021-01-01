Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 7.2 vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Nokia 7.2 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Nokia 7.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (270K versus 181K)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 385 mAh larger battery capacity: 3885 vs 3500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (699 against 593 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 7.2
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 6.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nokia 7.2
593 nits
Pixel 4a 5G +18%
699 nits

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 7.2
82.4%
Pixel 4a 5G +2%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7.2 and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 620
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 7.2
334
Pixel 4a 5G +78%
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 7.2
1473
Pixel 4a 5G +21%
1787
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia 7.2
144841
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 7.2
181515
Pixel 4a 5G +49%
270736
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM Android One Stock Android
OS size - 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 107°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.6 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 7.2
85.3 dB
Pixel 4a 5G +6%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 September 2020
Release date September 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

