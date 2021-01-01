Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 7.2 vs Honor 10i – which one to choose?

Nokia 7.2 vs Huawei Honor 10i

Нокиа 7.2
Nokia 7.2
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10i
Huawei Honor 10i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Nokia 7.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (580 against 371 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 7.2
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.4% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia 7.2 +56%
580 nits
Honor 10i
371 nits

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 7.2
82.4%
Honor 10i +1%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7.2 and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 7.2
327
Honor 10i +2%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 7.2 +8%
1432
Honor 10i
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 7.2 +9%
168624
Honor 10i
154061

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM Android One EMUI 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr
Honor 10i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.6 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 7.2
85.1 dB
Honor 10i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 March 2019
Release date September 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 7.2. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10i.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia 7.2 or Xiaomi Mi A3
2. Nokia 7.2 or Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Nokia 7.2 or Samsung Galaxy M30s
4. Nokia 7.2 or Nokia 5.3
5. Nokia 7.2 or Nokia 8.1
6. Huawei Honor 10i or P30 Lite
7. Huawei Honor 10i or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
8. Huawei Honor 10i or Samsung Galaxy A31
9. Huawei Honor 10i or Honor 9X
10. Huawei Honor 10i or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish