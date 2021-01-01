Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Nokia 7.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.