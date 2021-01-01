Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Nokia 7.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G20, which is powered by Unisoc T700 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.