Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Nokia 7.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G20, which is powered by Unisoc T700 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (588 against 352 nits)
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (206K versus 163K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G20
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc T700
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 370 and 330 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 7.2
vs
Moto G20

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 81.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 97%
PWM - 53760 Hz
Response time - 33 ms
Contrast - 1341:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 7.2 +67%
588 nits
Moto G20
352 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 7.2 +1%
82.4%
Moto G20
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7.2 and Motorola Moto G20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Unisoc T700
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 ARM Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 7.2
330
Moto G20 +12%
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 7.2 +13%
1464
Moto G20
1301
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia 7.2 +26%
206022
Moto G20
163541
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM Android One -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Moto G20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Moto G20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr
Moto G20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.6 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 7.2 +6%
85.3 dB
Moto G20
80.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 April 2021
Release date September 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G20. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 7.2.

