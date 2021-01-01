Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 7.2 vs Moto G50 – which one to choose?

Nokia 7.2 vs Motorola Moto G50

Нокиа 7.2
VS
Моторола Мото G50
Nokia 7.2
Motorola Moto G50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Nokia 7.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (588 against 363 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 93% longer battery life (133 vs 69 hours)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (284K versus 206K)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 7.2
vs
Moto G50

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 83.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.2%
PWM - 2336000 Hz
Response time - 44 ms
Contrast - 1889:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 7.2 +62%
588 nits
Moto G50
363 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 7.2
82.4%
Moto G50 +1%
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7.2 and Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 7.2
330
Moto G50 +54%
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 7.2
1464
Moto G50 +12%
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia 7.2
206022
Moto G50 +38%
284581
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM Android One -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Moto G50 +80%
19:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Moto G50 +95%
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr
Moto G50 +51%
43:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.6 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 7.2 +8%
85.3 dB
Moto G50
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 March 2021
Release date September 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 238 USD
SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G50 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Nokia 7.2
2. Samsung Galaxy M31 or Nokia 7.2
3. Nokia 8.3 or Nokia 7.2
4. Nokia 1.3 or Nokia 7.2
5. Nokia 6.2 or Nokia 7.2
6. Samsung Galaxy A12 or Motorola Moto G50
7. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G or Motorola Moto G50
8. Motorola Moto G9 Power or Moto G50
9. Motorola Moto G30 or Moto G50
10. Motorola Moto G10 or Moto G50

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish