Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 7.2 vs Moto G9 Power – which one to choose?

Nokia 7.2 vs Motorola Moto G9 Power

Нокиа 7.2
Nokia 7.2
VS
Моторола Мото G Павер
Motorola Moto G9 Power

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Nokia 7.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G9 Power, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • 52% higher pixel density (400 vs 263 PPI)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (576 against 517 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 41 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Power
  • Shows 125% longer battery life (155 vs 69 hours)
  • Comes with 2500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 662

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 7.2
vs
Moto G9 Power

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia 7.2 +11%
576 nits
Moto G9 Power
517 nits

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 172.1 mm (6.78 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 7.2
82.4%
Moto G9 Power +1%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7.2 and Motorola Moto G9 Power in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 7.2 +4%
328
Moto G9 Power
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 7.2 +4%
1428
Moto G9 Power
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 7.2
168984
Moto G9 Power +6%
178937

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (34% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Moto G9 Power +31%
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Moto G9 Power +129%
21:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr
Moto G9 Power +111%
60:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.6 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 7.2
84.9 dB
Moto G9 Power
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 November 2020
Release date September 2019 December 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 206 USD
SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G9 Power is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Nokia 7.2
2. Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Nokia 7.2
3. Nokia 8.3 vs Nokia 7.2
4. Nokia 1.3 vs Nokia 7.2
5. Nokia 6.2 vs Nokia 7.2
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Motorola Moto G9 Power
7. Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro vs Motorola Moto G9 Power
8. Oppo Realme 7i vs Motorola Moto G9 Power

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish