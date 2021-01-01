Nokia 7.2 vs Motorola Moto G9 Power
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Nokia 7.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G9 Power, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
- 52% higher pixel density (400 vs 263 PPI)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (576 against 517 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Weighs 41 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Power
- Shows 125% longer battery life (155 vs 69 hours)
- Comes with 2500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3500 mAh
- Supports 20W fast charging
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 662
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|263 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.4%
|83.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|172.1 mm (6.78 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|221 gramm (7.8 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Gray, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 7.2 +4%
328
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 7.2 +4%
1428
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
168984
Moto G9 Power +6%
178937
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|Android One
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (34% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|3:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:72 hr
Moto G9 Power +31%
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:41 hr
Moto G9 Power +129%
21:55 hr
Talk (3G)
28:64 hr
Moto G9 Power +111%
60:29 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.6 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
90
Video quality
75
Generic camera score
85
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|13
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|November 2020
|Release date
|September 2019
|December 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 206 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.989 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.444 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G9 Power is definitely a better buy.
