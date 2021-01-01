Nokia 7.2 vs 1 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Nokia 7.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Nokia 1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
- 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (176K versus 49K)
- 103% higher pixel density (400 vs 197 PPI)
- Has a 0.85 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 2500 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (578 against 442 nits)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 660
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1 Plus
- Weighs 49 grams less
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|480 x 960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|197 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.4%
|75.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|145 mm (5.71 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|131 gramm (4.62 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Black, Gray, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|MediaTek MT6739
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|570 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android One
|Android Go
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|2500 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Samples
|Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Pixel size
|1.6 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 94 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.989 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.444 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 7.2 is definitely a better buy.
