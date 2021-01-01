Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 7.2 vs Nokia 2.3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Nokia 7.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Nokia 2.3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 70K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (580 against 482 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.3
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 7.2
vs
Nokia 2.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 400 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.4% 80.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.7%
PWM - 7692 Hz
Response time - 37.4 ms
Contrast - 2239:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 7.2 +20%
580 nits
Nokia 2.3
482 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 7.2 +2%
82.4%
Nokia 2.3
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 2.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 7.2 +106%
327
Nokia 2.3
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 7.2 +168%
1432
Nokia 2.3
535
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 7.2 +138%
168624
Nokia 2.3
70853

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Android One
OS size - 12.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Nokia 2.3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Nokia 2.3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr
Nokia 2.3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.6 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 7.2
85.1 dB
Nokia 2.3
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2019 December 2019
Release date September 2019 December 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 7.2 is definitely a better buy.

