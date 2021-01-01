Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 7.2 vs Nokia 5.4 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Nokia 7.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Nokia 5.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (576 against 395 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 662
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 499 and 328 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 7.2
vs
Nokia 5.4

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 81.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia 7.2 +46%
576 nits
Nokia 5.4
395 nits

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 7.2 +1%
82.4%
Nokia 5.4
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 5.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 7.2
328
Nokia 5.4 +52%
499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 7.2
1428
Nokia 5.4 +5%
1499
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 7.2
168984
Nokia 5.4 +7%
181579

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM Android One Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:51 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Nokia 5.4
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Nokia 5.4
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr
Nokia 5.4
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.6 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 7.2
84.9 dB
Nokia 5.4
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 December 2020
Release date September 2019 December 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 7.2. But if the performance, battery life, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 5.4.

