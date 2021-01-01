Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 7.2 vs 6.1 Plus – which one to choose?

Nokia 7.2 vs 6.1 Plus

Nokia 7.2
Nokia 6.1 Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Nokia 7.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Nokia 6.1 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 440 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3060 mAh
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (176K versus 144K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.1 Plus
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Weighs 29 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 7.2
vs
6.1 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.9:9
PPI 400 ppi 435 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 80.62%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia 7.2
578 nits
6.1 Plus
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 7.2 +2%
82.4%
6.1 Plus
80.62%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 509
GPU clock 850 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 7.2
1447
6.1 Plus
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia 7.2 +25%
142995
6.1 Plus
114456
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 7.2 +23%
176706
6.1 Plus
144170
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
6.1 Plus
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
6.1 Plus
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr
6.1 Plus
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (480p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.6 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 7.2
85.3 dB
6.1 Plus
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 July 2018
Release date September 2019 July 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg 0.233 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg 1.494 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 7.2. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

